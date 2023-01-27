'This is just unbelievable': Joint winners of Cork Person of the Year award announced

The owners of two of Cork's old traditional businesses Shandon Sweet Factory and Angela's Shop and Coffee Dock have been announced as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual awards.

The awards took place at Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Known to generations of corkonians, Shandon Sweet Factory and Shop has been trading since 1928 in the Shandon Quarter of old Cork city.

Angela's Shop and Coffee Dock in Fountainstown has served ice cream, buckets and spades, fishing nets and anything you would need for a day out at the seaside, and is well known to Cork families for decades.

The award judges, Ann Doherty, Chief Executive of Cork City Council and Tim Lucey Chief Executive of Cork County Council said they were “struck by the perseverance, adaptability and quality of these two businesses and their contribution to the fabric of Cork through the generations - these two are some of the ingredients that make Cork so special and great".

Shandon Sweets is Ireland's last remaining traditional shop and sweet factory, run by father and son duo Tony and Dan Linehan.

Winners Tony and Dan Linehan of Shandon Sweet factory with Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney after the announcement of The 30th Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

The duo have overcome many obstacles over the years, including a major fire. The sweets are all handmade using traditional methods.

Tony Linehan said he was “absolutely shocked” to receive the award.

“I can’t believe it, especially when I saw who I was up against. This is just unbelievable,” he said.

A shop with a similar legacy is Angela's in Fountainstown.

Angela Cantwell has owned her shop for more than 30 years and has been a staple for visitors and locals alike in Fountainstown.

Speaking as she received the award, she said she was “very proud to be honoured” with the award and acknowledged her “lovely, wonderful elderly customers” who she said she loves meeting when they visit the shop.

Speaking about the winners, awards organiser Manus O'Callaghan said: “Shandon Sweets is Cork's own Willy Wonka Factory. Operating in a competitive industry, up against confectionary giants, the local and export successes of three generations of Linehan's is amazing.

“Angela's iconic little business by the sea brings back many happy memories for cork families and it's great to know that this is one tradition that continues on.”

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Cork's premier award scheme and extra awards were presented at the event.

Veteran broadcaster Mike Murphy was made an Honorary Corkman, celebrating his 60 years of top programmes on TV and Radio.

The founder of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre Mary Crilly was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

International tenor Finbar Wright received the Cork Supreme Award for representing Cork in such a distinguished way in concert halls around the world.

Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, Cheltenham Gold Cup and leading jockey at Cheltenham was bestowed with an Honorary Corkwoman title.

An award was also presented to Barry Woods, retired director from the then Cork Examiner, to mark his work as a founding member of awards organising team.

Appreciation Awards went to retiring members of RTÉ, long standing award scheme partners, Director General of RTÉ Dee Forbes and RTÉ Commercial Director Geraldine O'Leary who both retire from RTÉ later this year.

All the awards at the lunch function were presented by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde and the Deputy Mayor of Cork County Cllr Deirdre O'Brien.