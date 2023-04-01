Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 10:15

Impact of murder: Cork family 'have to live with this imagery for the rest of our lives' 

A victim impact statement was read on behalf of the family of the late Frankie Dunne.
Liam Heylin

The 30-year-old Romanian man who denied the murder of 64-year-old Cork man Frankie Dunne in a garden on Boreenmanna Road at Christmas 2019 was found guilty of murder and now faces a life sentence.

The eight women and four men of the jury returned to Courtroom 6 on Friday after six hours and 52 minutes of deliberations over two days at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, where the Central Criminal Court murder trial has been at hearing for 14 days.

There were emotional scenes as the family of the deceased burst into tears once the verdict was announced.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, showed no visible reaction to the verdict. He denied the single count of murder.

Victim impact statement 

Margaret Lucey from Support for Victims After Crime read a victim impact statement on behalf of the three children, four grandchildren, four sisters and one brother of the late Frankie Dunne.

“His grandchildren will never get a chance to build a loving relationship with their grandfather.

“Our dad was described by staff as being a kind, good and gentle soul and a character who was easy to deal with, funny, always loved music and singing. We will always be grateful for the care and kindness they showed him.

“Our dad never lost the love or support of our mother Joan who always loved him. We are grateful to our cousin Johnny for making sure (Frankie) always attended the trad sessions every week.

“The court warned us of the graphic details that would be outlined in the trial. This, we know, was necessary. But we have to live with this imagery for the rest of our lives.

"Some of the family are hugely affected by the evidence.

“He was murdered, mutilated, left abandoned. 

"The humour being used by the offender was very insulting, disturbing and sickening. 

"We hope that no family has to suffer what our family endured.

"While he succumbed to a life of alcohol dependency, he never lost the love of his family. Our Dad never lost our love or support at any time during his addiction."

The Dunne family paid tribute to the meticulous investigation of the gardaí and especially thanked Detective Garda Sharon Sweeney, Det. Sgt. Katrine Tansley, Sgt Alan McCarthy, Detective Supt. Michael Comyns and Chief Supt. Vincent O’Sullivan.

Sentencing later this month 

While a life sentence inevitably follows the murder conviction, Mr Justice McDermott agreed to a defence application to adjourn sentencing to Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on April 28. 

The accused was remanded in continuing custody until then.

Garda Stock

