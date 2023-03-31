Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 16:43

Man found guilty of murdering of Frankie Dunne

The eight women and four men of the jury returned to Courtroom 6 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street where the Central Criminal Court murder trial has been at hearing for 14 days.
Man found guilty of murdering of Frankie Dunne

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, denied the single count of murder.  Pic Cork Courts Limited

Liam Heylin

The 30-year-old Romanian man who denied the murder of 64-year-old Cork man in a garden on Boreenmanna Road at Christmas 2019 has been found guilty of murder.

The eight women and four men of the jury returned to Courtroom 6 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street where the Central Criminal Court murder trial has been at hearing for 14 days.

There were emotional scenes as the family of the deceased burst into tears.

Francis (Frankie) Dunne
Francis (Frankie) Dunne

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, denied the single count of murder. 

He was put on trial on March 13 charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne. 

The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

More to follow.

More in this section

Life sentence imposed on man for manslaughter of Timmy Hourihane Life sentence imposed on man for manslaughter of Timmy Hourihane
Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial Jury seeks transcripts of evidence in Cork murder trial
Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival
cork court
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher remarked at Cork District Court, “He ran away with the alcohol. That will never be recovered.” </p>

Jail for shoplifter who dropped groceries but held onto €100 worth of alcohol from Cork supermarket

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more