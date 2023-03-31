Man found guilty of murdering of Frankie Dunne

The 30-year-old Romanian man who denied the murder of 64-year-old Cork man in a garden on Boreenmanna Road at Christmas 2019 has been found guilty of murder.

The eight women and four men of the jury returned to Courtroom 6 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street where the Central Criminal Court murder trial has been at hearing for 14 days.

There were emotional scenes as the family of the deceased burst into tears.

Francis (Frankie) Dunne

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, denied the single count of murder.

He was put on trial on March 13 charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne.

The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

More to follow.