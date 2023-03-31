Recruitment fair for gardaí in North Cork next week

Members of An Garda Síochána will hold a recruitment fair next week in North Cork as part of the force’s ‘It’s a job worth doing’ campaign.

The fair will be held by members of the Fermoy District Community Policing unit and will run from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, April 5 in the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown.

Gardaí from different units will chat with anyone who is interested in a career with An Garda Síochána.

Community garda Conor Gately told The Echo that trainees will be there to outline the recruitment and training process.

“We’ll have experienced and trainee gardaí there to share their experiences of recruitment and to explain what the job entails,” Garda Gately said.

“We’ll also have some vehicles and equipment to get your hands on.

“We are hoping that there will be plenty of interest from people in the community who reflect our increasing diversity and the changing needs of modern policing,” he said.

Applications to An Garda Síochána should be made on publicjobs.ie and applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 34, ie over 18 years of age, but not yet 35 years of age at midnight on March 16, 2022.

The application deadline is 3pm, Friday, April 14.

Applicants can be nationals of an EU member state, an EEA state, the UK, or the Swiss Confederation.

The process is open to refugees, persons granted subsidiary protection, or a family member of such persons, in certain circumstances.

One of the criteria for application is an Irish Leaving Certificate with a grade D3 or O6 minimum in five subjects at ordinary level, or an equivalent qualification.

Applicants must be proficient in the Irish and/or the English language.

For full criteria, please see publicjobs.ie.