Heritage resources for care of monuments, ruins and headstones launched by Cork County Council

A number of heritage resources, including an advisory series on how to care for historic monuments, ruins and headstones has been launched by Cork County Council.

The advisory series on best practice in caring for Cork County’s rich heritage was developed by the Council’s Historic Monuments Advisory Committee (HMAC).

Available in video or leaflet format, the guides include advice on ‘Care of Historic Ruins’ and ‘Care and Cleaning of Historic Headstones’.

‘Care of Historic Ruins’ provides guidance on how to conserve and maintain old ruins such as churches, castles, or farm buildings in accordance with good conservation practice.

Old graveyards are full of historic headstones which are hand carved and often in need of cleaning. The guide on ‘Care and Cleaning of Historic Headstones’ provides practical information on how best to clean these important heritage artefacts.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) welcomed the series of resources.

“These leaflets and videos are an excellent way of communicating the right approach to caring for our archaeological monuments," he said.

"They will be of benefit to any community group who wish to care for and carryout heritage projects in Cork County.

“I am delighted to be part of the Historic Monuments Advisory Committee and look forward to continuing to promote an appreciation of Cork’s Archaeological and Built Heritage,” he added.

Fine Gael Councillor Kevin Murphy said the leaflets will provide "invaluable" information for community groups.

Visit the Publications section of the Heritage and Conversation page on the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie to view and download all leaflets.

Leaflets are also available at Cork County Hall, at your local library or by emailing corkheritage@corkcoco.ie.

Videos are available on Cork County Council’s YouTube channel.