Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival

Graham Norton is set to return to Cork this summer as part of the West Cork Literary Festival.

The Bandon born presenter and author is to return to his roots to discuss all things writing with literary fans.

Norton will join comedian, author and star podcaster, Cobh's Maeve Higgins for a special event.

Graham Norton in Bantry House for the final day of outdoor events at Bantry House as part of West Cork Literary Festival.

Winner of nine BAFTA awards during his television career, the Cork chat show host has written four novels, which climbed the charts to become instant bestsellers in both the UK and Ireland.

Norton’s most recent novel, Forever Home, was published last and readers have regarded it as one of his best yet.

Forever Home by Graham Norton.

The West Cork Literary Festival is to be held in Bantry House, where he and his now husband, Jonathan McLeod held their wedding last year.

The couple were believed to have been joined by a host of celebrity names in West Cork on their big day.

The festival will run from July 7 to July 14, promising a jam-packed line-up.

The full programme and speaker line-up will be announced next week, while booking opens on Tuesday 11 April at 12 noon.

Details will be available on westcorkliteraryfestival.ie.