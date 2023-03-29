Funding allocated for repair work at Blackrock Castle

A SUM of €40,000 has been allocated for repair work to be carried out to Blackrock Castle under the Historic Structures Fund.

The works will see permanent long-term solutions to address water ingress and moisture build up with the overall policy being to retain, restore and enhance the integrity and significance of the building in line with international charters and best practice.

Labour Party Rep Peter Horgan welcomed the news.

“It is important that iconic structures like Blackrock Castle are protected with funding,” said Mr Horgan.

“It is the historical entrance to our city and one that everyone from the area is proud of.

“Ensuring that it is protected and kept in the best condition possible is vital for our city.

“It is also a thriving centre for scientific discovery with the MTU Observatory and the wonderful social hub that is Castle Cafe.”