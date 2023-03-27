Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 21:23

Sinking boat rescued at Crosshaven

The Coast Guard at Crosshaven was alerted at approximately 9.30am that a boat was sinking on its moorings in the Owenbue River, a spokesperson said.
A sinking vessel is towed to safety by Crosshaven Coast Guard. Picture courtesy of Crosshaven Coast Guard.

Donal O’Keeffe

Members of Crosshaven Coast Guard had a busy day on Monday, rescuing a vessel which was in danger of sinking on its moorings.

The Coast Guard at Crosshaven was alerted at approximately 9.30am that a boat was sinking on its moorings in the Owenbue River, a spokesperson for the Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre told The Echo on Monday evening.

“The lads went out and they managed to bring it ashore and secure it and then they waited for low water this evening to go back and pump out the water,” the spokesperson said.

“They continued on the job at 6pm this evening, going back out, and they pumped the vessel completely out, and now the owner is there and they’re all happy and the vessel has been saved, so come good work by the Crosshaven Coast Guard Unit.” The work was completed by Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven at 8pm on Monday evening, the spokesperson said.

If you see something or someone in trouble on our coasts or inland waterways, please immediately dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard.

