Call to develop a playground in the heart of Blackpool

A CALL has been made by a local TD and councillors to develop a playground in the heart of Blackpool.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has made representations to Cork City Council to look into redeveloping a playground on a site where one once stood.

Spring Lane park has a plaque marking the fact a playground once stood there.

The green area is just a short walk from all the amenities in the local area, including Blackpool Shopping Centre, and Dublin Street and Thomas Davis Street.

Currently, there is a toddler’s playground on Assumption Road and a park close to the Commons Road at Blackpool Shopping Centre but few other amenity spaces in the immediate locality.

Deputy Gould and councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have highlighted that there is a lack of green spaces in Blackpool currently and a new playground could provide a safe space for families and children to enjoy.

Deputy Gould told The Echo: “I have written to Cork City Council asking them to develop plans for a park in the Blackpool area. In the interim, I am asking that they consider the reinstallation of a playground at Spring Lane park.

“There is a plaque at the site indicating a playground previously stood there.

“It is something myself, Cllr Mick Nugent and Cllr Kenneth Collins called for in our recent submission on a proposed development on Hammond Lane in the area.

“The playground, providing a safe and fun environment for children, could be hugely beneficial for the broader community.

“Blackpool is lacking family-friendly open green spaces and there’s a real opportunity here to create something that could benefit the entire community.”