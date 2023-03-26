Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 13:53

Call to develop a playground in the heart of Blackpool

The green area is just a short walk from all the amenities in the local area including, Blackpool Shopping Centre, and Dublin Street and Thomas Davis Street
Call to develop a playground in the heart of Blackpool

TD Thomas Gould at Spring Lane Park.

Robert McNamara

A CALL has been made by a local TD and councillors to develop a playground in the heart of Blackpool.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has made representations to Cork City Council to look into redeveloping a playground on a site where one once stood.

Spring Lane park has a plaque marking the fact a playground once stood there.

The green area is just a short walk from all the amenities in the local area, including Blackpool Shopping Centre, and Dublin Street and Thomas Davis Street.

Currently, there is a toddler’s playground on Assumption Road and a park close to the Commons Road at Blackpool Shopping Centre but few other amenity spaces in the immediate locality.

Deputy Gould and councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have highlighted that there is a lack of green spaces in Blackpool currently and a new playground could provide a safe space for families and children to enjoy.

Deputy Gould told The Echo: “I have written to Cork City Council asking them to develop plans for a park in the Blackpool area. In the interim, I am asking that they consider the reinstallation of a playground at Spring Lane park.

“There is a plaque at the site indicating a playground previously stood there.

“It is something myself, Cllr Mick Nugent and Cllr Kenneth Collins called for in our recent submission on a proposed development on Hammond Lane in the area.

“The playground, providing a safe and fun environment for children, could be hugely beneficial for the broader community.

“Blackpool is lacking family-friendly open green spaces and there’s a real opportunity here to create something that could benefit the entire community.”

Read More

Cork City Marathon 10k route announced

More in this section

Fall in teacher numbers Calls for additional secondary school places in Clonakilty area
Lawyers’ networking & CPD event at Crawford Gallery Lawyers’ networking & CPD event at Crawford Gallery
Motorists being advised of traffic change near Cork's Dunkettle Interchange this morning Motorists being advised of traffic change near Cork's Dunkettle Interchange this morning
cork parks
Man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of broadcaster Paudie Palmer

Man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of broadcaster Paudie Palmer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more