Cork politician appointed as lead negotiator on European Parliament committee

CORK politician and Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, has been appointed as a lead negotiator for the European Parliament’s Environment, Public Health, and Food Safety Committee.

The committee has been established to ensure the adoption of the new legislative proposals contained within the recently agreed Windsor Framework.

The Fine Gael MEP who represents the EPP Group, the largest political group in the European Parliament, said the Windsor Framework is a ‘significant achievement.

“The Windsor Framework is a very significant achievement. The outcome avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland while minimising checks and controls on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland,” she said.

"The Windsor Framework will also ensure the continuous supply of medicines to patients in Northern Ireland,” said Ms Clune.

“The new arrangements simplify the EU’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) controls while including safeguards to protect against animal and plant disease entering the EU via Northern Ireland.

"Based on an expanded trusted trader scheme, physical checks on SPS goods will be reduced to 5%."

"Following the implementation of this agreement and will be carried out on a risk-based and intelligence-led approach to minimise disruption.“

"The EU has been both pragmatic and flexible when it comes to guaranteeing patient safety, amending its own legislation to ensure the uninterrupted supply of novel and generic medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

"The agreement deals with the real-life concerns of all communities in Northern Ireland, striking the right balance between flexibilities and effective safeguards for the protection of the EU Single Market,” she added.