Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 18:09

Cork politician appointed as lead negotiator on European Parliament committee

The committee has been established to ensure the adoption of the new legislative proposals contained within the recently agreed Windsor Framework.
Cork politician appointed as lead negotiator on European Parliament committee

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has been appointed as a lead negotiator for the European Parliament’s Environment, Public Health, and Food Safety Committee.

CORK politician and Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, has been appointed as a lead negotiator for the European Parliament’s Environment, Public Health, and Food Safety Committee.

The committee has been established to ensure the adoption of the new legislative proposals contained within the recently agreed Windsor Framework.

The Fine Gael MEP who represents the EPP Group, the largest political group in the European Parliament, said the Windsor Framework is a ‘significant achievement. 

“The Windsor Framework is a very significant achievement. The outcome avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland while minimising checks and controls on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland,” she said.

"The Windsor Framework will also ensure the continuous supply of medicines to patients in Northern Ireland,” said Ms Clune. 

“The new arrangements simplify the EU’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) controls while including safeguards to protect against animal and plant disease entering the EU via Northern Ireland. 

"Based on an expanded trusted trader scheme, physical checks on SPS goods will be reduced to 5%."

"Following the implementation of this agreement and will be carried out on a risk-based and intelligence-led approach to minimise disruption.“ 

 "The EU has been both pragmatic and flexible when it comes to guaranteeing patient safety, amending its own legislation to ensure the uninterrupted supply of novel and generic medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. 

"The agreement deals with the real-life concerns of all communities in Northern Ireland, striking the right balance between flexibilities and effective safeguards for the protection of the EU Single Market,” she added.

Read More

Woman had to wait 19 hours for treatment at CUH

More in this section

the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house Cork housing tenants union holding protest on Friday
'It's a welcoming city': Hundreds gather for Cork Says No to Racism rally 'It's a welcoming city': Hundreds gather for Cork Says No to Racism rally
Cork Labour TD: Next elections 'important' for future of party Cork Labour TD: Next elections 'important' for future of party
cork politicseu
<p>“One of our active local members in the Cork branch, who was evicted a few years, has now seen the place he used to live in, advertised now on Airbnb at double the price what he was paying in rent,” said Ms Labo.</p>

Tenants under pressure in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more