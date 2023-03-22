Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 09:03

Traffic reduced to single lane as incident reported near Dunkettle

The incident occurred on the N40 southbound approach to the Jack Lynch tunnel from the Dunkettle Roundabout.
A road traffic incident has been reported this morning near the Dunkettle. Pic; larry Cummins

Echo reporter

A road traffic incident has been reported this morning near the Dunkettle.

Traffic is reduced to one lane.

Motorists are advised to take care on approach.

dunkettlecork traffic
