Traffic reduced to single lane as incident reported near Dunkettle

A road traffic incident has been reported this morning near the Dunkettle.

The incident occurred on the N40 southbound approach to the Jack Lynch tunnel from the Dunkettle Roundabout.

Traffic is reduced to one lane.

Motorists are advised to take care on approach.

