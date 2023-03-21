Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team met this afternoon due to a forecasted period of high astronomical Spring tides, that will run until Thursday evening.

Where necessary, road restrictions will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in impacted areas. Parking will be restricted tonight on Morrisons Island, due to flood risk in the morning.

It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Commuters are advised to drive with care when travelling into the city centre this evening and early Wednesday morning.

Crews will be deployed across the city.

High tide times of note are as follows:

Tuesday 21/03/2023 at 17:32

Wednesday 22/03/2022 at 05:53 & 18:13

Thursday 23/03/2023 at 06:35 & 18:52

As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely; please stay alert for further updates, should forecast conditions change.