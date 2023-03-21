Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 16:36

Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"

A pedestrian braving the elements to cross the street during some flooding at South Terrace in Cork at high tide following heavy rain.

Martin Mongan

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team met this afternoon due to a forecasted period of high astronomical Spring tides, that will run until Thursday evening.

Where necessary, road restrictions will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in impacted areas. Parking will be restricted tonight on Morrisons Island, due to flood risk in the morning.

It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Commuters are advised to drive with care when travelling into the city centre this evening and early Wednesday morning.

Crews will be deployed across the city.

High tide times of note are as follows:

Tuesday 21/03/2023 at 17:32

Wednesday 22/03/2022 at 05:53 & 18:13 

Thursday 23/03/2023 at 06:35 & 18:52

As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely; please stay alert for further updates, should forecast conditions change.

Read More

Localised flooding expected in Cork city this week at high tide

More in this section

Trial hears accused told investigators 'I did not  kill the guy' on phone calls after Frankie Dunne's murder Trial hears accused told investigators 'I did not  kill the guy' on phone calls after Frankie Dunne's murder
Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries
Parts of Cork county facing water outages today Parts of Cork county facing water outages today
corkcork weatherflooding
Man who verbally abused shop assistant and spat at gardaí in packed Cork city centre jailed

Man who verbally abused shop assistant and spat at gardaí in packed Cork city centre jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more