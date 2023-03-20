Localised flooding expected in Cork city this week at high tide

Residents and business owners have been warned to expect some localised flooding in parts of Cork city early this week.

Cork City Council issued a warning at lunchtime on Monday advising that there will be a period of high astronomical Spring tides in the coming days.

“It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides,” a council spokesperson said.

The council warned that localised flooding may occur along Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay, South Terrace, Rutland Street, and Sawmill Street, with flooding potentially reaching the South Mall.

Motorists in these areas are advised to proceed with caution.

High tide is expected on Tuesday evening at 5.32pm, on Wednesday morning at 5.53am, on Wednesday evening at 6.13pm, and on Thursday morning at 6.35am and at 6.52pm on Thursday evening.

“As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely; please stay alert for further updates, should forecast conditions change,” the council spokesperson said.