Innovation Demo Day at Cork's Republic of Work

Breaking down barriers within multinational organisations and transforming workplace wellbeing through a personalised content platform are just some of the ideas that will be pitched by founders to investors at an event in Cork this month.

The Teamwork Catalyst Demo Day on March 23 will showcase ideas developed during the SaaS incubator start-up programme that has been running at Republic of Work on the South Mall in Cork city since 2020.

Founded by Peter Coppinger and Dan Mackey, Teamwork Catalyst is a SaaS incubator that guides businesses as they develop their concepts and identify the best route to market.

Programme members can enjoy the benefits of the dynamic environment at Republic of Work, which includes desk space, Wi-Fi, peer support, and state-of-the-art facilities.

The latest group of participants on the programme have been developing products such as nTernz, a professional social network for college students.

‘Everywhere English’ is breaking down international barriers within multinational organisations and ‘Workwall’ is transforming workplace wellbeing through a personalised content platform.

An overall winner of Teamwork Catalyst Cohort 4 will be announced on Demo Day, with much-coveted tickets to the Web Summit in Rio in May as a prize, along with the accolade of ‘Best Pitch’.

Patrick O'Toole is Founder at nTernz, and said taking part in Teamwork Catalyst has been pivotal. "It has been incredibly beneficial to the development of nTernz,” said Mr O’Toole. “The programme provided us with a dedicated space to work and collaborate on our project. The office space and resources provided by the program allowed us to focus on developing our platform without the distractions of working from home or from a coffee shop."

Programme Manager at Republic of Work Eshna Gogia said the work created through Teamwork Catalyst is inspiring. “The fact that the fourth cohort of Teamwork Catalyst is now coming to a close, and other past Alumni have gone on to raise millions in funding, is testament to the strength of the programme and the vision of its founders Peter and Dan.

"We’re already looking for people to participate in Cohort 5 of Teamwork Catalyst and I’d encourage budding entrepreneurs in the SaaS space to consider applying,” said Ms Gogia.

Demo Day is a free event but booking is essential. For more information, or to book, visit www.republicofwork.com