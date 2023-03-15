'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule 

THE N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road reopened to traffic this afternoon, three months ahead of schedule; news that was warmly welcomed in the local area.

The road had been closed since September 28, 2022.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said the road was in ‘dire’ need of an upgrade for a long time.

“It is great to see it open and upgraded," he said. "It is the main Dublin road. It is a long time coming. The works have had a huge impact on people over the last few months. I know it was difficult and I acknowledge there was a lot of inconvenience over the last few months.

"It was in dire need of an upgrade for a long time so it is great that it has been done.

“It is great news that they have gotten it completed three months ahead of schedule. I am really looking forward to driving on it myself. It is a very busy road.

"It is good from a safety perspective and it is all-around good news.

"What was there was not fit for purpose, especially with the amount of heavy goods vehicles travelling that road on a regular basis,” he added.

The works carried out by Sorensen Civil Engineering were to facilitate road widening works on the National Secondary Route and in the interest of public safety.

Cork County Council has confirmed that various scheme finishing works will continue up to the middle of the year.

In a message posted on his social media page, the Labour Party TD for Cork East Sean Sherlock said the reopening of the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road was good news.