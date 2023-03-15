Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 17:09

'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule 

The road has been closed since September 28, 2022.
'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule 

The N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road reopened to traffic this afternoon three months ahead of schedule.

John Bohane

THE N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road reopened to traffic this afternoon, three months ahead of schedule; news that was warmly welcomed in the local area. 

The road had been closed since September 28, 2022.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said the road was in ‘dire’ need of an upgrade for a long time. 

“It is great to see it open and upgraded," he said. "It is the main Dublin road. It is a long time coming. The works have had a huge impact on people over the last few months. I know it was difficult and I acknowledge there was a lot of inconvenience over the last few months. 

"It was in dire need of an upgrade for a long time so it is great that it has been done. 

“It is great news that they have gotten it completed three months ahead of schedule. I am really looking forward to driving on it myself. It is a very busy road. 

"It is good from a safety perspective and it is all-around good news.

"What was there was not fit for purpose, especially with the amount of heavy goods vehicles travelling that road on a regular basis,” he added.

The works carried out by Sorensen Civil Engineering were to facilitate road widening works on the National Secondary Route and in the interest of public safety.

Cork County Council has confirmed that various scheme finishing works will continue up to the middle of the year.

In a message posted on his social media page, the Labour Party TD for Cork East Sean Sherlock said the reopening of the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road was good news.

Read More

Hospital overcrowding 'out of control' as over 107 patients on trolleys in Cork

More in this section

European Union banknotes and coins New RTÉ quiz show looking for Cork applicants
Murder victim Frankie Dunne 'got on with everyone', Cork trial told Murder victim Frankie Dunne 'got on with everyone', Cork trial told
gavel 'Santa never came to me' Murder victim said in hours before his death
cork roadsmallow
Hospital corridor with gurneys

Hospital overcrowding 'out of control' as over 107 patients on trolleys in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more