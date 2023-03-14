Final call for mystery Cork EuroMillions ticket winner to come forward

With a deadline looming on Wednesday, a Cork EuroMillions player has only hours left to claim their ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize worth a whopping €50,000.

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players in the Turners Cross area to check their old tickets from Tuesday 13 December’s draw.

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on Sunday 11 December at O’Hare’s Mace at Turners Cross in Cork City.

Fergus O’Hare of O’Hare’s Mace store in Turners Cross in Cork City has been calling on his customers to check their tickets ahead of Wednesday’s (15 March) deadline.

“It’s a popular local shop on the outskirts of Cork City and we’re confident that the vast majority of our customers are from the local community,” Mr O’Hare said.

“There was great excitement locally when the prize was originally won back in December so it’s surprising that it still hasn’t been claimed after all this time.” Mr O’Hare said there wasn’t a person in the county who didn’t know about the unclaimed prize.

“It’s all everybody is talking about at the moment,” he said.

“We’ll be doing our utmost in the store in the next few days to ensure that everybody in the area will check their old tickets to see if they are the winner of the €50,000 prize.” Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the Cork winner has slightly over a week left to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for this prize is close of business today, Wednesday 15 March.

The winning raffle code in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw on Tuesday 13th December was: NPZ88051 - NPZ88052.

The National Lottery advises that if you have the winning ticket you should sign the back of it and immediately contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made to pay the prize. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

