Modular housing set to be constructed on long-vacant site in Cork city

MODULAR housing is set to be constructed on a long-vacant site in the Mahon area.

At a council meeting on Monday, councillors approved a proposed city council housing scheme of 90 units at a brownfield site on Bessboro Road.

The site was previously home to Hormann Electronics from 1977 until 2008 when the firm closed.

The scheme will see the construction six houses and two apartment buildings — one three to four-storey and one four to five-storey — containing 84 apartments in total.

It will also include the provision of 49 car parking spaces and 188 bicycle parking spaces and associated site development works.

An engineering planning report stated that it is intended that the construction of the development will be modular.

The scheme went to public consultation in November and received five submissions, four of which were made after the prescribed date.

Concerns raised included the height of the proposed development and potential privacy issues.

In a report issued to councillors, the council’s chief executive Ann Doherty said that the proposed layout of the scheme has been “carefully considered so as to maximise separation distances between new and existing properties”.

Ms Doherty noted that the development will be located adjacent to a two-storey housing estate but on a road containing mainly commercial premises and contended that the development would not be out of character for the area.

The report stated that a road safety audit has been undertaken for the development which has raised some pedestrian safety concerns and provided recommendations which will be implemented at detailed design stage.

Recommending the scheme for approval, Ms Doherty said the scheme would “sustainably upgrade a long derelict and unused site” and would also provide “much needed housing for applicants in need in Cork city”.