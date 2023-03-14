Cork weather: Damp St Patrick's Day predicted

It may well rain on your parade this St Patrick’s Day, Met Éireann is warning.

The forecaster says current indications are that Friday will be a showery day, but hopefully that won’t dampen the spirits of those celebrating Ireland’s national day.

More immediately, after a cold start this morning, Tuesday is set to be generally dry with sunny spells and scattered showers, but frost and ice are likely tonight under clear skies.

Highest daytime temperatures in Munster will only reach 6 to 9 degrees, with an added wind chill factor owing to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Met Éireann is warning that frost and ice will set in quickly after dark under clear skies and easing winds.

The night will be cold, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees, and later in the night rain will develop in the southwest.

Wednesday is set to be a wet day, and outbreaks of rain will soon become widespread , heavy and persistent for the day, with spot flooding, especially in the south.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds.

Wednesday night will be wet, with heavy falls of rain, leading to spot flooding, though easing off later.

The night will be breezy too, in mostly fresh southerly winds. It will be relatively mild, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

A mild and breezy day is expected on Thursday with sunny spells and showers, some heavy and prolonged.

Thursday night will see scattered outbreaks of rain move up across the country, in a moderate southerly airflow, stronger along southern coasts.

It is set to be another relatively mild night with lows of 8 to 10 degrees.

Current indications suggest it will be a showery day on St. Patrick’s Day, Met Éireann says, with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy and prolonged.

The day will be relatively mild, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 or 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds with best values away from southern counties.

Friday night will see a mix of clear spells and slow-moving showers with some mist and fog locally as the winds slacken. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

The weekend looks rather mixed, with clear spells and showers, and light enough winds overland.

Temperatures are likely to slip back though with colder nights lending to some frost and possible ice.