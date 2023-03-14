Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 11:04

Cork village facing water outages on Wednesday

The works are scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Wednesday 15 March, Uisce Éireann said.
The works, which are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, will affect a picturesque North Cork village. Picture  courtesy of Pauline O'Dwyer

Donal O’Keeffe

A Co Cork village is facing possible water supply disruptions on Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said essential works are scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Wednesday 15 March.

These works are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and may cause supply disruptions to Labbacallee, Glanworth and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

These works come ahead of the beginning of an ongoing scheme which will see the upgrading of Glanworth’s ageing water mains.

Those works are due to begin on Monday 20 March and are expected to be completed by Friday 16 June.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060401.

