Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 14:54

Krispy Kreme to open store in unit formerly occupied by beloved Cork city newsagent

Cork Business Association President Kevin Herlihy welcomed the newcomers, and paid tribute to the Porters, a long-standing family business well known throughout Cork city
The owners of Porters have retired after decades of service. 

Eoin Kelleher

AMERICAN doughnut kings Krispy Kreme are due to usher in a new era for Patrick’s Street in the coming weeks when they occupy the former Porters newsagent store so beloved of generations of Cork people.

“It’s great to see the unit let. Krispy Kreme are a very progressive company. It’s great that another unit is opening in Patrick’s Street on top of Mango, Flannels, Dune, North Face. It’s really encouraging for the street that they are opening. It’s very positive,” said Mr Herlihy.

Krispy Kreme opened a drive-thru in Blanchardstown in Dublin in 2018 that was so popular it attracted queues of hundreds of people.

The new store in Patrick’s Street is expected to increase footfall in that area, added Mr Herlihy. 

“It’s very sad to see businesses like Porters closing down but the positive thing is that somebody else is coming in. The less empty units we have on Patrick’s Street, the better it is for the city. I would imagine that this one in Cork will cause a lot of footfall to come into the city which is great.” 

One of Krispy Kreme’s stores in Dublin is one of the busiest in Europe. Hundreds of people flocked to the company’s Galway city centre store when it opened last week.

