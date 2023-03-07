Cork TD calls for counter-drone technology to be made available to Cork Airport 

TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan must ensure technology is in place to prevent illegal drones from closing flights to and from Cork Airport, a Cork TD has said.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke was speaking following ongoing disruptions at Dublin Airport.

“What concerns me most is whether technology is in place at Cork Airport to prevent similar incidents here. Safety of passengers flying into and departing Cork regional airport has to be our biggest concern,” he said.

“It is imperative that Cork Airport is fully operational and above all else, can operate in a safe manner.

“Any technology required to disable and down drones must be made available to airport management in Cork,” the Cork North Central TD said.

Last week was the sixth time since early January that flights have been suspended at Dublin Airport due to drone activity.

Mr Ryan is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet today to address the issue.

A Cork Airport spokesperson told The Echo that its drone detection process is handled collectively between Air Traffic Control, Airport Police and Cork Airport Operations Department.

“Like all Irish airports, a 5km drone exclusion zone is in place around the aerodrome at Cork Airport.

“In respect of the provision of anti-drone technology, we await the details that will be furnished by the minister for transport in the memorandum he will bring to Cabinet,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers said the Attorney General has advised that there is no requirement for primary legislation around the deployment of counter-drone technology.

Mr Chambers said in the first instance the Daa “will be tasked with purchasing and operating counter-drone technology” for Dublin Airport.

He said the Daa would also be “scaling up the training of personnel and developing the safety systems with the Irish Aviation Authority” to ensure counter-drone technology can be deployed in a number of weeks.

“There is a broader requirement to protect airports, national critical infrastructure… and that is why in parallel to the decision for the data, it is important that we accelerate a medium-term solution around counter-drone technology across the State. That’s what we’re going to seek to do,” Mr Chambers said.