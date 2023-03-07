'Very serious issue' facing recruitment in Defence Forces, says Micheál Martin

Speaking during a visit to Haulbowline Naval base in Co Cork, the Defence Minister said that the introduction of the directive would make a career within the Defence Forces a more attractive prospect for school leavers. It is one of a number of measures he believes will assist with recruitment and retention.
“The Working Time Directive has to be introduced in my view and I have already given instructions in that regard. This relates to quality of life and life balance. To me, it is a way to ensure sustainability into the future.
“There are parts of the Defence Forces already in practice operating the Working Time Directive. I remember when I was Minister for Health people saying, ‘oh [the Working Time Directive] can’t be done. The world will collapse.’ The world didn’t collapse.”
Mr Martin said that he wants to see the Working Time Directive introduced in the Defence Forces in a timely manner.
“Hopefully within the year we will have the proposals finalised in that regard. Obviously it will take time to phase in and so on.”
The Working Time Directive is a key part of European labour law. It gives EU workers up to four weeks in paid holidays each year, a right to work no more than 48 hours per week, and daily rest of at least 11 hours in any 24 hours, and it restricts excessive night work.