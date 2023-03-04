Carrigaline Tidy Towns honoured with civic reception

Carrigaline Tidy Towns Committee have been honoured by Cork County Council for their gold medal success in the National Tidy Towns Competition 2022 and their ongoing commitment to Carrigaline town.

A sub-committee of the Carrigaline Community Association, Carrigaline Tidy Towns enter the National Tidy Towns competition every year, consistently increasing marks, winning a Bronze 2014, Silver 2015, 2016, 2019,2020 and Gold in 2017, 2018 and 2022. They have also competed and won many awards in Cork County Council and Muintir na Tíre competitions, as well as national awards.

Chair of Carrigaline Municipal District, Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, highlighted the range of work they do.

"Aside from immense work on planning and landscaping, the Tidy Towns group has commissioned several sculptures over the last couple of years such as the train sculpture to commemorate the old Cork, Blackrock and Passage Railway and the Carrigaline Pottery Sculpture that commemorates Carrigaline’s pottery industry," he said.

"They have introduced a splash of colour to the town through the introduction of murals, including a beautiful swan mural on Main Street. They have installed a greenhouse in Owenabue Car Park and are planting native trees in the community park and other areas in Carrigaline.

"Every year they hold their own confined competitions for best estates, gardens, business premises, and shop fronts. Cork County Council is delighted to support the valued work carried out by the Carrigaline Tidy Towns group through the Municipal District Community Fund Scheme. They do a magnificent job in keeping Carrigaline tidy and attractive.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins also congratulated the group.

“Cork County Council works alongside Tidy Towns groups in all parts of the county and what stands out is their unwavering dedication to the betterment of their communities," he said.

"Thousands of volunteers braving the elements in all seasons to enhance their towns and villages. Congratulations to Carrigaline Tidy Towns not only on their competition success but also their ability to bring people together for the benefit of so many.”

Carrigaline Tidy Towns committee currently consists of six members and approximately 100 volunteers. New volunteers are always welcome to call to the headquarters at the Tidy Towns Hut located in the parklet at the Owenabue Car Park.