Customers promised a ‘warm welcome’ as popular Cork pub reopens this evening

NEW and old customers of the Fox and Hounds in Ballyvolane have been assured of a “warm welcome” when the popular pub reopens this evening.

Situated at Ballyvolane junction, the Fox and Hounds had enjoyed a long trading history until the pandemic hit.

Last year the establishment went up for lease, with interested parties invited to put forward their takeover proposals.

Anthony Healy and his business partner, Damian Ahern have now taken over the pub on a five year lease agreement and are looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to the Fox and Hounds.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Healy said the pub has been revamped to give it a “more modern feel”.

“We’ve also put in extra TVs and we’ll have Sky Sports, BT Sport and all the racing channels,” he said.

The newly renovated pub will also have live music every weekend. Opening night tonight will feature music from The Conor Ocean Band.

“People will get a really warm welcome when they come in. We’re looking forward to bringing the pub back,” Mr Healy said.

“The pub is badly needed - there were previously a lot of parties there, a lot of christenings and all that kind of thing.

“Since we put it up [on social media] that we’re reopening, the amount of messages that we’ve gotten has been unreal,” he continued.

Local councillor, John Maher welcomed the reopening of the Fox and Hounds which he described as “more than just a bar”.

“It’s great to see the bar up and running for the people of Ballyvolane and everywhere else in the northside of city.

“I had my last pint there almost three years ago… it’s more than just a bar, it’s a place for people to meet, chat and keep in touch.

“As Ballyvolane has no community centre, the Fox’s is our nearest thing and while we work on developing an actual community centre, it’s great that the bar is reopening, creating local jobs and providing an outlet for locals,” he said.

“Best of luck to all involved and I look forward to my pint back at the bar.”