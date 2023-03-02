Cork TD tells Dáil of dash to Mercy Hospital with woman who collapsed as ambulance was 40 minutes away

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, relayed to the House an incident that occurred in Cork city when he and his family assisted a young woman who had collapsed.
Mr Gould said he had decided to bring the woman to the Mercy Hospital, a four-minute journey, after a 999 dispatcher had said an ambulance would take 40 minutes to reach them.
The northside TD said that, in another incident, a Sinn Féin councillor had stayed with a pregnant woman who had collapsed at the side of a road for almost an hour before an ambulance arrived.
Mr Gould said the pressure that paramedics in Cork were under was due to the Government’s continued failure to adequately resource the National Ambulance Service.
“In Cork and Kerry, response times for ambulance care have risen by over 70% since 2019,” Mr Gould said.
“This puts huge pressure on paramedics and those working in the ambulance service.”