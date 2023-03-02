Parts of Cork city and county facing water outages on Monday night

Overnight maintenance work may cause water supply disruptions to parts of Cork city and county early next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which last month changed its name from Irish Water, said essential maintenance works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, would affect areas to the north-east of the city on Monday night.

Uisce Éireann said the works are scheduled to take place from 9pm on Monday 6 March until 3am on Tuesday 7 March, with a traffic management plan in place throughout.

The company said those mains repair works may supply disruptions to Upper Glanmire, Coole East, Ballynoe, Kinvara, Thorndale, Brookwood, City North Business Park, Carrig Court, Ardagh Heights, Coppenger Fields, Kilcoole, Blackthorn, Ferncarrig, Grenville Street, Kilcully Road and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: COR00059894.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.