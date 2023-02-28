Cork Airport announces New Aer Lingus regional service to Bristol

Cork Airport has announced that Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional service, will fly a new six-times weekly service to Bristol from April 28 next.

The new route comes as a welcome boost to the extensive route network from Cork Airport this year.

The latest new route announcement from the country’s second busiest and best-connected airport will bolster connectivity between the South of Ireland and the South-West of the UK.

The airline will operate the Cork to Bristol route using an ATR-72 turboprop aircraft.

The ATR-72 aircraft is significantly more environmentally friendly than regional jets and other turboprops, emitting 40% less CO2.

Welcoming the significant new route announcement, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Emerald Airlines, operating as Aer Lingus Regional to Cork Airport.

“The Bristol route from Cork has huge pent-up demand for leisure and business customers travelling in both directions.”

Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, Ciarán Smith said:

“We are delighted to be providing increased travel options from Cork and look forward to working alongside our counterparts at Cork Airport to ensure the great success of this route.

“With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, we are progressively bolstering our 2023 schedule, with over 2.5 million seats on sale, across 30 routes and 19 destinations in Ireland, UK, and Channel Islands.”

Pictured at Cork Airport, celebrating the announcement by Emerald Airlines (operating as Aer Lingus Regional) of a new service from Cork to Bristol are, Mary Christie, Customer Service Agent, Aer Lingus; Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport; Geraldine Gokul, Operations Supervisor, Aer Lingus and Roy O’Driscoll, Deputy Managing Director, Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn added:

“The passenger experience at Cork Airport is friendly, convenient, and hassle-free.

“We welcome Emerald Airlines, operating as Aer Lingus Regional to Cork Airport and I am sure that they will grow their presence strongly here in the future.”

Bristol is a vibrant city with an eclectic mix of culture, history, and entertainment and provides superb access to Somerset, Wiltshire, Devon, Cornwall, and the wider South-West of England.

Somerset is renowned for its picturesque countryside, including the spectacular Cheddar Gorge and Exmoor National Park.

Devon boasts beautiful beaches and rugged coastlines, while Cornwall is home to an abundance of pretty fishing villages and popular surfing spots.

This summer, Cork Airport will offer 45 scheduled routes serving the UK, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Croatia.

Read More Cork Airport executive asks for more State aid to realise expansion dreams

Nine scheduled airlines will operate services at Cork Airport in 2023 – Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM, Air France, Lufthansa, Vueling, SWISS, TUI, and Emerald Airlines, operating under the Aer Lingus Regional brand.