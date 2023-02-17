Cork Airport executive asks for more State aid to realise expansion dreams

CORK Airport could expand massively in the years to come if Irish state aid rules were harmonised with EU law on funding for regional airports, according to its manager.
Its managing director Niall MacCarthy, addressed a joint Oireachtas committee on transport and communications on Wednesday.
Mr MacCarthy asked that the eligibility threshold for state aid on regional airports in Ireland be aligned with the EU norm, thereby providing access to the programmes funding for all airports in the State that cater for less than three million passengers annually.
Cork is considered a regional airport under EU law as it handles less than three million passengers a year.
“That has been transposed differently into Irish law as one million passengers per annum,” said Mr MacCarthy.