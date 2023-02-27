Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 17:54

Cork secondary school submits plans for new state-of-the-art development 

The new build would offer the existing and future incoming students 37 general classrooms, specialist rooms, science laboratories, engineering and construction rooms, multi-media laboratories as well as a Special Education Needs suite and a PE hall.
Pictured are: Danny Buckley, Coachford College student; Edward Williamson, Deputy Principal Coachford College; Áine Máire Ní Fhaoláin, Principal Coachford College; Diarmuid Hickey, Deputy Principal Coachford College and Ericka O'Sullivan, Coachford College student, with the new building project plans recently submitted for planning approval, at Coachford College, Coachford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Amy Nolan

Coachford College has announced it has submitted a planning application for a new state-of-the-art school building.

The 10,900m2 project, if granted planning permission, would provide a new school building for the college which would cater for a long-term enrolment of 1,000 pupils. 

"This is a very significant development for the community of Coachford, which will yield enormous return for our students and their future education," Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) director of organisation support and development, Enda McWeeney, said. 

"This promising development serves as an incredible good news story for the Coachford region and its hinterland and Cork ETB is delighted to be able to deliver this project." 

The proposed development would consist of the construction of a new split level, part single-storey, part two-storey and part three-storey 1,000 pupil post-primary school comprising a four classroom Special Education Unit, a single storey multi-purpose hall, general purpose room, general classrooms, specialist classrooms, social areas, library, administration areas, service yards, external stores, covered storage areas for construction studies, toilet and changing facilities and associated ancillary accommodation. 

It also includes the provision of new site entrances, car parking areas, drop-off areas, new site boundary, new ballcourts, a playing pitch, landscaped external areas and all associated site works.

Principal of Coachford College, Áine-Máire Ní Fhaoláin, described submitting the planning application as a "hugely significant step". 

"It is a testament to the support and commitment of all the members of our school community over many years. 

"This new school building will provide state-of-the-art facilities to match the excellence in teaching and learning that has long been the hallmark of Coachford College. 

"We look forward to providing our broad curriculum in world class infrastructure, which will further enhance learning and wellbeing for generations to come." 

Blackpool on the rise but must have services to meet influx

cork schoolsplanning
