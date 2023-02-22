Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 21:31

Local Social Democrats representatives believe Holly Cairns would be a 'perfect' party leader

Posting on social media, Ms Cairns said that the outgoing co-leaders have had a profound impact on her life. 
Pictured are Social Democrats (l to r) Cian O'Callagh, Holly Cairns, Roisin Shortall, Catherine Murphy, Jennifer Whitmore and Gary Gannon as they walk from Leinster House to Buswells Hotel, where the co-party leaders are expected to announce their resignation from the position. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

John Bohane

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns has paid tribute to the co-leaders of the Social Democrats, Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy, following their announcement this afternoon that they are to stand down. Both women said they are not leaving politics and plan to context the next general election.

They said that a successor would be elected at an “early date” but remained coy on who that could be.

Holly Cairns, who is Cork’s only female TD, has been widely tipped to take over as the next leader of the party.

Cork county councillor Ross O’Connell said she would be perfect for the role. 

“I am sad to see Catherine and Roisin step down. They were great leaders. 

"In terms of a replacement as leader of the party, I firmly believe that Holly would be perfect for the role. She is hard working, approachable, tenacious and genuinely believes in a better Ireland for all.” 

Clonakilty-based Social Democrats party member Evie Nevin who ran for the party in the 2019 local elections said Ms Cairns would bring a new perspective if she decides to mount a challenge for the leadership. 

“If Holly decides to put herself forward and is elected she would bring a fresh new perspective and a voice for our generation. I think she has proven herself to be very capable in her short time as a politician. 

"She is incredibly popular and it is exciting to see where her career is going to go,” she added.

Posting on social media, Ms Cairns said that Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy have had a profound impact on her life. 

“These two women have only been in my life for the past four years and yet they’ve had such a profound impact on it. When I first knocked on doors in West Cork asking people to vote for the Social Democrats, faces would reliably light up whenever I mentioned the names Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy. It’s a testament to their incredibly hard work that two TDs from Dublin North West and Kildare North are held in such high regard,” she said.

“If they hadn’t had the courage and vision to start a political party eight years ago there is no way I’d be a TD today,” said Deputy Cairns. “Catherine and Roisin founded the Social Democrats because they believed that Ireland is a socially democrat country at heart and deserves a political party that will stand up for those values. I share that belief. I am so grateful for their leadership and friendship.” 

