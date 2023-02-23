Extra tickets for The Frames Cork gigs this summer

Aiken Promotions announced that extra tickets will be released for The Frames dates at Live at the Marquee on June 2 and 3.

The Dublin-based rock band are widely considered to be one of Ireland’s most successful music acts of their generation, spanning over three decades.

The Frames released their first album, Another Love Song in 1992. Building on their debut album’s success, they went on to release albums Fitzcarraldo and Dance The Devil throughout the 1990’s.

At the turn of the millennium, the band began working on For The Birds, which they released on their own label, Plateau, in March 2001.

Fast forward into 2003, after constant touring and a rapidly growing fanbase, The Frames released their live opus Set List, which debuted at number one in the Irish Album Charts in May that year.

Following hot on the heels of a monumental sold-out open-air show in front of nearly 20,000 people in Dublin, Burn The Maps was released in September 2004, which went straight to number one in Ireland.

The Frames

The Frames finished up 2005 with a sold-out gig in Dublin’s Point Theatre. Meanwhile in the United States, their album Burn The Maps finished at number five in the New York Times End of Year Top 10 Releases.

The Frames released their sixth studio album, The Cost, in Ireland in September 2006. It went straight into the album charts at number two, along with performances throughout the year culminated in a Christmas show in Ireland with Snow Patrol and a headline show to ring in the New Year.

After some time away from playing live, the band returned in 2010 to mark their 20-year anniversary with a headline slot at The Electric Picnic. They also played a string of sold out shows in the US and Europe before finishing the year with a run around Dublin in Vicar Street, the Olympia and Whelan’s.

Extra tickets for The Frames – Live at the Marquee will be available on Ticketmaster.ie on Friday February 24 at 9am.