Cost of Living package: School meals programme to be extended

A wide range of once-off education measures have been introduced to tackle cost of living struggles in a move it is hoped will benefit students across the country.

One welcome introduction includes the extension of the Hot Schools Meals programme to all Deis primary schools from September, benefitting a total of 64,500 children.

Vice-principal of North Monastery Primary School on North Monastery Road, Colin Daly said he is delighted to hear the programme will be rolled out in all Deis schools.

“Every school in Ireland is putting the work in to support families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis but this is happening particularly in Deis schools. Anything we can do to support families is hugely important for us.

“The parents of children in our school are exceptionally grateful to have this initiative and I’m sure every other Deis school in the country now will be too. We are happy to see this being extended to other schools as food insecurity is something that is going to become even more prevalent in our society going forward.”

Meanwhile, while the free school transport that was in place this year will not continue, reduced charges in comparison to previous years are among the listed measures to take effect at the start of this September’s school year.

More than 148,800 children are currently availing of transport on a daily basis to primary and secondary schools across the country.

For the school year 2023/2024 reduced charges of €50 per student at primary level and €75 per student at post-primary level will apply, with a cap per family of €125.

The minister also confirmed the waiving of examination entry fees for approximately 135,000 students registered to undertake the 2023 Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations.

Families of students undertaking state exams in 2019 had been required to pay €116 and €109 for the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations respectively.