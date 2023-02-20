Oisín 'batters' opposition in pancake race

Not to be flip about it, but the Metropole Hotel’s pancake race just gets batter and batter, bringing fun to MacCurtain Street as participants make every effort to cross the finish line in first place.

As things panned out, this year’s winner was Oisín Barrett from 5 Points, who did not exactly crépe over the line, beating stiff competition from other representatives of businesses, all flipping pancakes as they raced along the Cork City centre street.

The pancake race, which was traditionally held on Shrove Tuesday by Thompsons Bakery, has been whisked up by the Metropole Hotel every year since 2018.

Metropole Hotel general manager Roger Russell said the hotel was delighted to bring the pancake race to MacCurtain Street.

“It has been supported by businesses in the Victorian Quarter since its inception and it was heartening to see so many people out here once again.

“It’s a great way for us all to get together and have some fun in a unique way.”

The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel have a special Pancake Tuesday menu, with a selection of sweet and savoury pancakes available at both hotels from midday tomorrow.