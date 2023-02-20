Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 19:26

Oisín 'batters' opposition in pancake race

Oisin Barrett of 5 Points got the butter of his competitors, winning this year's pancake race with a flipping great time.
Oisín 'batters' opposition in pancake race

Oisín Barrett of 5 Points leading the Metropole Hotel’s pancake race on McCurtain Street, ahead of Roger Russell of the Metropole Hotel and last year's winner James Healy of the Shelbourne Bar. Photo: Colm Lougheed

Donal O’Keeffe

Not to be flip about it, but the Metropole Hotel’s pancake race just gets batter and batter, bringing fun to MacCurtain Street as participants make every effort to cross the finish line in first place.

As things panned out, this year’s winner was Oisín Barrett from 5 Points, who did not exactly crépe over the line, beating stiff competition from other representatives of businesses, all flipping pancakes as they raced along the Cork City centre street.

The pancake race, which was traditionally held on Shrove Tuesday by Thompsons Bakery, has been whisked up by the Metropole Hotel every year since 2018.

Metropole Hotel general manager Roger Russell said the hotel was delighted to bring the pancake race to MacCurtain Street.

“It has been supported by businesses in the Victorian Quarter since its inception and it was heartening to see so many people out here once again.

“It’s a great way for us all to get together and have some fun in a unique way.”

The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel have a special Pancake Tuesday menu, with a selection of sweet and savoury pancakes available at both hotels from midday tomorrow.

Read More

Get a free crêpe in Cork this Pancake Tuesday

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man must pay fine for pouring flour over car in row in Cork town or face jail
Motorist who turned off road before garda checkpoint had cannabis in car and at home Motorist who turned off road before garda checkpoint had cannabis in car and at home
Episcopal Diocese plans sanctuary for undocumented Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Cork-born Bishop in LA, according to reports
maccurtain street
Hospital corridor with gurneys

Cork hospital among those recording highest numbers on trolleys across the country 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more