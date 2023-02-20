Get a free crêpe in Cork this Pancake Tuesday

Gino’s Gelato is celebrating Pancake Tuesday by giving away free crêpes to its Cork customers.

The Irish confectionery company are marking Shrove Tuesday, tomorrow, February 21st, with a free crêpe to all its customers at its Oliver Plunkett and Paul Street locations.

The sugar and lemon crêpes will be dished up hot from 9am in the morning until 12pm.

Company founder Jonathan Kirwan said in a statement: "We offer a wide selection of crêpes in-store every day, with customers choosing from a wide range of toppings. Favourites include Gino’s chocolate Oreo crêpe Gino’s Special or the Traditional lemon, butter and sugar."

Nationwide, Gino’s Gelato has 32 stores across Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Mayo, Limerick, Wexford and Kildare, however, the free crêpes will not be available in the Liffey Valley store.

Anthony Murphy, Owner Ginos Gelato ,Oscar Morrisson 1, Faye Morrison aged three with mum Mary pictured in one of the countires 32 Gino’s Gelato stores, celebrating a successful Temple Street fundraising campaign by the Irish company.

Traditionally Pancake Tuesday, which takes place the day before Ash Wednesday, uses the rich foods in the house had to be used up before Lent started, using up eggs and milk to make pancakes as a treat.