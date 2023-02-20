Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 15:21

Get a free crêpe in Cork this Pancake Tuesday

The Irish confectionery company are marking Shrove Tuesday, tomorrow, February 21st, with a free crêpe to all its customers.
Get a free crêpe in Cork this Pancake Tuesday

Gino's is offering free crêpes for Pancake Tuesday 

Elaine Whelan

Gino’s Gelato is celebrating Pancake Tuesday by giving away free crêpes to its Cork customers.

The Irish confectionery company are marking Shrove Tuesday, tomorrow, February 21st, with a free crêpe to all its customers at its Oliver Plunkett and Paul Street locations.

The sugar and lemon crêpes will be dished up hot from 9am in the morning until 12pm.

Company founder Jonathan Kirwan said in a statement: "We offer a wide selection of crêpes in-store every day, with customers choosing from a wide range of toppings. Favourites include Gino’s chocolate Oreo crêpe Gino’s Special or the Traditional lemon, butter and sugar."

Nationwide, Gino’s Gelato has 32 stores across Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Mayo, Limerick, Wexford and Kildare, however, the free crêpes will not be available in the Liffey Valley store.

Anthony Murphy, Owner Ginos Gelato ,Oscar Morrisson 1, Faye Morrison aged three with mum Mary pictured in one of the countires 32 Gino’s Gelato stores, celebrating a successful Temple Street fundraising campaign by the Irish company.
Anthony Murphy, Owner Ginos Gelato ,Oscar Morrisson 1, Faye Morrison aged three with mum Mary pictured in one of the countires 32 Gino’s Gelato stores, celebrating a successful Temple Street fundraising campaign by the Irish company.

Traditionally Pancake Tuesday, which takes place the day before Ash Wednesday, uses the rich foods in the house had to be used up before Lent started, using up eggs and milk to make pancakes as a treat.

Read More

Pancake recipes you will really want to try

More in this section

wooden judge on book on the desk Cork man jailed for assault on Garda; gives officer middle finger after sentencing
Cork weather: Met Éireann advise of 'noticeably colder' conditions over coming days Cork weather: Met Éireann advise of 'noticeably colder' conditions over coming days
‘Uncovered Calendar’ raises €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research ‘Uncovered Calendar’ raises €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research
corkfreecork food
Cork water mains works may cause outages

Cork water mains works may cause outages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more