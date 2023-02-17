Some 'flipping' great recipes ahead of Pancake Day

SHROVE Tuesday is fast approaching, but what was once a big day of feasting ahead of the Lenten fast of 40 days and nights has morphed into something quite different for most of us.
- Melt the butter in a pan.
- Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl.
- In a separate jug, whisk together the eggs, milk and honey, then the butter.
- Pour the milk mix into the flour mix and whisk with a fork.
- Leave to rest for at least half an hour.
- Melt a small knob of butter in a pan. When hot enough, pour in ½ ladle of batter mix per pancake (3 per pan) and add a couple of blueberries to each.
- Cook for a couple of minutes, turn over and cook for another minute or two.
- Transfer to a warmed plate in a low oven and repeat until all the mixture is used.
- Stack the pancakes on a plate and drizzle with honey.
- Serve with extra blueberries on the side, and maybe some whipped cream.
- In a bowl, add flour, milk, eggs and salt.
- Whisk until the batter comes together and is a consistency that coats the back of a spoon.
- Leave to rest for half an hour.
- Add a knob of butter to the pan, allow to melt.
- Pour in a ladle-full of the batter mix, and gently swirl it around to fill the base of the pan.
- Allow to cook long enough for the pancake to set at the bottom and turn a light golden brown. Flip the pancake and cook for another minute or so.
- Transfer to a warmed plate in a low oven and repeat until all the pancake batter has been used.