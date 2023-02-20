Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 14:46

Cork water mains works may cause outages

Uisce Éireann said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Repair programme, may disrupt water supplies in some areas of Cork city on Wednsday.
The works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday 22 February.

Donal O’Keeffe

Repairs to water mains may cause supply outages in parts of Cork city on Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the planned works are part of its National Leakage Reduction programme.

The company said the works, which will occur in the west side of the city, are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday 22 February.

The mains repair works may cause supply disruptions at Firgrove Lawn and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059321.

