Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 14:04

Cork 'drag'-hens top of the pecking order for Limerick contest

Now in its 10th year, Ireland’s longest-running Drag pageant, DRAGHENSDEN, will take place on February 25 at the Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick.
Cork 'drag'-hens top of the pecking order for Limerick contest

Contestant Jeanie Mac, who is set to compete in this year's DRAGHENSDEN in Limerick.

Sarah Horgan

CORK “draghens” are set to ruffle feathers as they prepare to compete in a pageant like no other.

Now in its 10th year, Ireland’s longest-running Drag pageant, DRAGHENSDEN, will take place on February 25 at the Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick.

Contestant Jeanie Mac, who is set to compete in this year's DRAGHENSDEN in Limerick.
Contestant Jeanie Mac, who is set to compete in this year's DRAGHENSDEN in Limerick.

More than half of the competitors are from Cork and will be judged on a series of skills from lip-syncing to elaborate outfits. The event was introduced as a celebration of the art and impact of drag culture.

This year’s event will see a total of 11 queens from around the country battle it out for the crown. Cork queens will comprise of draguates of Mia Gold’s Drag School-an initiative run in association with the Gay Project, Cork Education & Training Board, Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival and Cork College of FET: Douglas Street Campus. They include Toxic, Jeanie Mac, Boo Boo Oopsie, Éiresure, Jackie Off and Kara Kalua.

Read More

Cork weather: Met Éireann advise of 'noticeably colder' conditions over coming days

Chairperson of Cork Drag Rec Room- a volunteer-led group supported by Gay Project which offers a space for members of the LGBTQ community with an interest in drag-Clío Lawton described the significance of the event.

“Drag for a long time was seen as a niche artform, but its roots are so deep within the history of performance. Now, TV shows such as Ru Paul’s Drag Race are very much in the mainstream and Drag is experiencing a reawakening within mainstream culture. This is a night not to be missed, with three categories for contestants, guest performances, and a room full of like-minded people, it is the place to be for fans of drag. We are looking forward to having a bus full of supporters to cheer our queen on.” 

Reigning DHD Winner, Lucina Schynning is looking forward to this year’s contest “Winning DHD was a huge accomplishment to me as I had first competed back when I had been doing drag for 6 months, and I made a promise to baby Luci that I would come back and take the crown someday. Through DHD I was able to elevate my drag and develop new skills as the competition requires contestants to view their skill set through a new lens. It’s incredible to see so many people from Cork now attending and supporting the show as it exemplifies the sense of community and family that is intertwined with the art form of drag.”

More in this section

wooden judge on book on the desk Cork man jailed for assault on Garda; gives officer middle finger after sentencing
Cork weather: Met Éireann advise of 'noticeably colder' conditions over coming days Cork weather: Met Éireann advise of 'noticeably colder' conditions over coming days
‘Uncovered Calendar’ raises €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research ‘Uncovered Calendar’ raises €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research
cork
Cork water mains works may cause outages

Cork water mains works may cause outages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more