Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 08:10

Man admitted causing a disturbance at the Mercy after attending ED 

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at the accident and emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

A 35-year-old man admitted causing a disturbance at Mercy University Hospital when he was at the accident and emergency unit for treatment.

Jason Butler of St. Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on April 8 2020 at the accident and emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital.

Sergeant Davis said Garda Donagh Healy responded to a call to the hospital where an intoxicated man was causing a disturbance outside the A&E department.

“He arrived at 4.45pm and saw Jason Butler sitting in a wheelchair. He had a cut on his head and arm. He was wearing a face mask.

“Garda Healy spoke to him but Mr Butler became aggressive and shouted, ‘f*** you’.

“Jason Butler also clenched his firsts at Garda Healy and hospital staff in an aggressive and threatening manner. 

"He was attended to by hospital staff and discharged.

“Despite being told to desist he continued to act aggressively afterwards. He was arrested at 5pm,” Sgt Davis said.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a sentence of six weeks suspended for one year.

