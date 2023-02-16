Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 09:36

Trio honoured for 120 years’ service to Cork

At a special civic event in City Hall last evening, Cork City Council marked the contributions of retired Brigadier General Paddy Flynn, retired Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, and retired president of Munster Technological University Barry O’Connor.
Former Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, An Garda Síochána, President Emeritus of MTU Dr Barry O’Connor and former Brigadier General Patrick Flynn, Defence Forces Ireland at a civic reception in Cork City Hall, to mark their retirements and contribution to society. Photo Darragh Kane

Donal O’Keeffe

CORK has honoured three retired public servants who, between them, gave over 120 years of distinguished service to their city, county, and country.

At an event in the Millennium Hall, Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde and Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty delivered a speech addressing the three men’s profound impact on Cork City and its people.

To mark the occasion, the long-serving public servants were presented with silver commemorative plates.

Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Cork City Council and Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde with Former Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, An Garda Síochána, President Emeritus of MTU Dr Barry O’Connor and former Brigadier General Patrick Flynn, Defence Forces Ireland at a civic reception in Cork City Hall, to mark their retirements and contribution to society. Photo Darragh Kane
Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Cork City Council and Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde with Former Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, An Garda Síochána, President Emeritus of MTU Dr Barry O’Connor and former Brigadier General Patrick Flynn, Defence Forces Ireland at a civic reception in Cork City Hall, to mark their retirements and contribution to society. Photo Darragh Kane

Ms Forde said it was an honour to celebrate the contribution the men had made in their service to the people of Cork.

“Paddy Flynn, Barry McPolin, and Barry O’Connor have worked throughout their lives to better our education, safety, health and security, all without asking for any praise or our thanks,” said Ms Forde.

“This is our opportunity to show our gratitude and recognition of their lives’ work.”

