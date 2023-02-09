Wisetek recognised as world leader in report

A CORK-based company specialising in secure IT asset disposal, has been recognised as a world leader in a prestigious new report.

Cork-based Wisetek is a global leader in advanced and secure data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services.

Wisetek has now been recognised as a Representative Vendor again in this year’s IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry, in the recent Gartner Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition report.

With its headquarters in Cork, Wisetek is the only Irish and European headquartered company recognised among other vendors in the report, which analysed trends in the global ITAD market.

Wisetek has grown exponentially since it was established by Sean Sheehan in 2007 and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities in Ireland, the UK, the USA, the Middle East and Thailand, including a new facility opened in Northborough, Massachusetts last year.

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek, said: “We believe it is a great achievement for Wisetek to have been recognised yet again as a Representative Vendor in ITAD in this latest analysis of the industry from Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company.

“The report provides fascinating insights into the ITAD industry, which in our opinion is experiencing an exciting level of growth and change on an ongoing basis. We look forward to continuing to grow Wisetek’s operations internationally while maintaining and building on the high standards in service expected from our clients,” added Mr Sheehan.

Wisetek operates a Zero Landfill Policy and has processed over 19.2m parts to date on behalf of its clients and has erased, certified, and destroyed over 13.7m disk drives. Wisetek has also recovered €1.75b worth of components for its clients’ internal use.

The company’s advanced managed processes assures clients that they remain legally secure in their data destruction and IT asset disposal operations, whilst also ensuring they achieve the best value recovery from their retired IT equipment.

“Businesses today are increasingly aware of the need to enhance their processes regarding the disposition of IT assets, compliance with new data protection regulations, adherence to e-waste management best practices, while embracing a more circular economy model for sustainable IT re-use,” said a company spokesperson. “Wisetek is one of the few vendors worldwide that can uniquely offer customers a complete one-stop solution to meet all these requirements.”