Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 11:05

Job opportunities in Cork to grow 20% this year

It comes on foot of a 15% increase experienced in Cork in 2022.
The largest increase in roles in 2022 was evident in banking and financial roles, which were up by 106%.

Sarah Horgan

OPPORTUNITIES for Cork jobseekers are set to increase significantly with a 20% growth rate expected for the coming year.

That’s according to a new forecast courtesy of Irish recruitment agency FRS Recruitment. It comes on foot of a 15% increase experienced in Cork in 2022.

Cork recorded the highest jump in recruitment over the last 12 months in comparison with other counties. Other areas to experience double digit growth included Dublin, which increased by 36%, Clare up 31%, Wicklow up 34% and Sligo up 15%. Roscommon put down the highest annual increase with the number of roles more than doubling.

Some 18 of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland experienced an increase in openings in 2022. 

Nationally, the number of job postings handled by FRS Recruitment rose by 32% in 2022, reaching a total of 107,802 – up from 81,528 in 2021.

Despite the surge in opportunities, the number of people applying for jobs was down last year. 

FRS Recruitment recorded a total of 123,305 job responses in 2022. This meant the average response rate per role was at 1.14, decreasing from 1.66 in 2021.

The largest increase in roles in 2022 was evident in banking and financial roles, which were up by 106%. This was followed by opportunities in IT – software development up 67% and IT – Support Services up 46%.

Significant growth was also recorded in arts, entertainment and recreation up 43%, education and training up 31% and professional services and practices up 25%.

FRS Recruitment is also forecasting further growth in IT, construction and healthcare recruitment for the year ahead, describing these sectors as “relatively inelastic”.

Speaking about the FRS Recruitment’s ‘2022 Review and 2023 Trend Forecast’ Report, Lynne McCormack, General Manager with FRS Recruitment said: “We are confident that we will see further growth in recruitment opportunities in Cork for the year ahead. We experienced a very strong year in Cork last year and our belief is that this will continue over the coming 12 months. 

"Both in Cork and nationally we believe there will be strong opportunities in the IT, healthcare and construction sectors. There has been such a build-up in openings across these sectors over recent years that they have become relatively inelastic and that will continue throughout 2023. Not all parts of the economy will rise in 2023, but we are very optimistic about the prospects in those particular sectors.”

