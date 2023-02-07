Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 10:00

Valentines’ cleanup shows love for coasts

This year, the focus is on the bathroom and the Think Before You Flush campaign, which is operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann.
Valentines’ cleanup shows love for coasts

A waterfront cleanup around Blackrock Castle, Cork City, organised by Clean Coasts Ballynamona with 120 Transition year students from St Colmans Community College Secondary School, Midleton, and Christ King Girls’ Secondary School, Turner’s Cross, Cork City. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Martin Mongan

For the sixth year running, Clean Coasts are asking people in Cork to #BreakUpWithPlastic this Valentine’s Day and switch to sustainable, reusable alternatives.

This year, the focus is on the bathroom and the Think Before You Flush campaign, which is operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann.

The Think Before You Flush campaign highlights the issue of flushing unsuitable items down the toilet and the consequences of doing so.

The #BreakUpWithPlastic initiative aims to raise awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on our planet and marine environment by asking people to stop opting for single-use plastic.

Cork Clean Coasts volunteer, Proinsias Ó Tuama, who has been involved in the organisation for many years, said: 

"We’ve removed over four tons of litter from Blackrock Castle, over a 550m stretch from March 1 to the start of November. So, I mean you’re looking at eight months, which is a phenomenal amount. 

"And unfortunately, there’s lots of little pockets like that Cork and around the country where you will get amalgamations of long lie litter.”

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts said, “As we know, single-use plastic is an immense waste issue that creates a vast array of issues for our world, so a move to more sustainable and reusable items can have a real positive impact on the world around us.

Referring to flushing the wrong things down the toilet, Tom Cuddy, Uisce Éireann said:

“A simple solution is to only flush the 3 P’s – pee, poo and paper – down the toilet and throw wipes and other sanitary products in the bin. In the lead up to Valentine’s Day, Think Before You Flush are asking you to #BreakUpWithPlastic and bin your wipes.”

Away from the bathroom, it’s important that everyone does their bit to keep their locality and environment clean.

Clean Coasts are asking people to use the hashtag, #BreakUpWithPlastics in a discussion about the campaign.

Read More

Plans for a new 'pocket park' for Cork city 

More in this section

Housing developer "committed to continued dialogue" with Killeens residents  Housing developer "committed to continued dialogue" with Killeens residents 
Felling of 250-year-old Kinsale tree postponed  Felling of 250-year-old Kinsale tree postponed 
'It's heartbreaking to see,' Cork principal says as death toll of earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises 'It's heartbreaking to see,' Cork principal says as death toll of earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises
cork beachesenvironmentlitter
<p>A statement released this afternoon said: "Cork campuses are closing for 2 days, Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th February due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage. All classes, full-time and part-time, are cancelled."</p>

MTU to work through the night to establish extent of 'significant' IT breach that has closed Cork campuses for two days

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more