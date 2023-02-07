Valentines’ cleanup shows love for coasts

For the sixth year running, Clean Coasts are asking people in Cork to #BreakUpWithPlastic this Valentine’s Day and switch to sustainable, reusable alternatives.

This year, the focus is on the bathroom and the Think Before You Flush campaign, which is operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann.

The Think Before You Flush campaign highlights the issue of flushing unsuitable items down the toilet and the consequences of doing so.

The #BreakUpWithPlastic initiative aims to raise awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on our planet and marine environment by asking people to stop opting for single-use plastic.

Cork Clean Coasts volunteer, Proinsias Ó Tuama, who has been involved in the organisation for many years, said:

"We’ve removed over four tons of litter from Blackrock Castle, over a 550m stretch from March 1 to the start of November. So, I mean you’re looking at eight months, which is a phenomenal amount.

"And unfortunately, there’s lots of little pockets like that Cork and around the country where you will get amalgamations of long lie litter.”

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts said, “As we know, single-use plastic is an immense waste issue that creates a vast array of issues for our world, so a move to more sustainable and reusable items can have a real positive impact on the world around us.

Referring to flushing the wrong things down the toilet, Tom Cuddy, Uisce Éireann said:

“A simple solution is to only flush the 3 P’s – pee, poo and paper – down the toilet and throw wipes and other sanitary products in the bin. In the lead up to Valentine’s Day, Think Before You Flush are asking you to #BreakUpWithPlastic and bin your wipes.”

Away from the bathroom, it’s important that everyone does their bit to keep their locality and environment clean.

Clean Coasts are asking people to use the hashtag, #BreakUpWithPlastics in a discussion about the campaign.