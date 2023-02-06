Plans for a new 'pocket park' for Cork city 

Plans are in train for a “pocket park” near Kent railway station in Cork City, according to a Green Party Cork City Councillor.

A narrow stretch of land adjacent to a wall that overlooks the N8 Lower Glanmire Road down from the entrance to the station, may yet be transformed into a green amenity for local residents.

The land can be accessed from the steps and the Scout Hall on Summer Hill, and would be an ideal location for a community-managed pocket park, said Councillor Oliver Moran.

Mr Moran said the ownership of the land had been unclear, but now it has been established that the land definitely belongs to CIE.

Read More Pictures: Trad session at popular Cork café celebrates St Brigid

The site can be seen from steps leading from a new pedestrian crossing near Kent Station, and is under a metal pedestrian bridge.

“It’s been subject to an awful lot of littering. It was recently cleared up by Irish Rail,” said Mr Moran.

“It took a little time to establish its ownership. Irish Rail were going in and cleaning it up, but they couldn’t establish that they fully owned it. It has been established that it’s CIE,” said Mr Moran.

Local residents proposed a plan for the area about two years ago for a community park.

“The residents of the area came up with a very professional plan as to what could be done with the site, and they presented that to Cork City Council,” said Mr Moran.

Ownership of the site was clarified around May last year and CIE indicated then that it would be happy to transfer the ownership to Cork City Council for a nominal sum.

Cork City Council has indicated it would support the local residents in establishing a community-managed “pocket park” at the site.

A spokesperson for CIE said discussions are ongoing with Cork City Council concerning the development.