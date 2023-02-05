Cannabis found in car travelling wrong way on Cork city street 

Over €7,000 worth of cannabis was found in the boot of a Volkswagen Golf after gardaí stopped the driver for travelling the wrong way up a one-way street in Cork city.

Now one of the passengers has confessed to being responsible for the drugs stash and he has been jailed for 18 months.

Judge Helen Boyle sentenced 21-year-old Aaron O’Driscoll of The Mews, Riverway, South Douglas Road, Cork, after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Garda Xiao Ma testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that a black Volkswagen Golf was driven the wrong way up Sharman Crawford Street, Cork. Gardaí stopped it and then got a smell of cannabis and decided to carry out a search of the passengers and of the vehicle.

Aaron O’Driscoll was a backseat passenger and he was caught with 13 grammes worth of cannabis on his person. More significantly, 357 grammes of the drug was found in a sports bag in the boot of the car.

Initially, he admitted only that he had the cannabis for his own use. Ultimately, he took responsibility for the bigger cache and pleaded guilty to having the cannabis for sale or supply.

The total value of the drugs was €7,400, Garda Ma said.

Defence barrister, Jessica Kelleher, said the car did not belong to the defendant and there were others in the vehicle at the time so the admission of responsibility by O’Driscoll was of significance.

“He only recently turned 21 – while in prison. He had a nasty addiction from a young age.

"He had a troubled childhood, coming from a broken home. He was essentially left to his own devices. He did not live with either parent. (He lived with other relatives),” Ms Kelleher BL said.

Judge Boyle said to the accused, “You were actively involved in supply of drugs in Cork city. You have two previous Section 15 (sale or supply of drugs) convictions.

“You have saved the state the cost and inconvenience of a trial. You have an addiction issue from a young age. You are anxious to proceed with this matter. You were cooperative.

“The plea is of particular value when you accepted responsibility when you were not the only one in the car,” the judge said as she imposed a sentence of two years with the last six months suspended.