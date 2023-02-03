Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 11:28

Road now cleared after vehicle caught fire on N25

TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland)’s Traffic Control Centre issued an alert regarding a vehicle on fire on the N25 this morning, on the hard shoulder between the Little Island exit and Dunkettle.
A vehicle which caught fire on the N25 during rush hour this morning has since been cleared. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

A vehicle which caught fire on the N25 during rush hour this morning has since been cleared.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic incident at approximately 9am.

A Garda spokesperson said that there are no reports of injury at this time, and the road has since been cleared.

