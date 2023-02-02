Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 08:32

Award-winning singer/songwriter confirmed for summer gig at Live At The Marquee

Rod Stewart will be back in Ireland this summer to play Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 20, his first return to perform at the popular Marquee series by the River Lee in 14 years.
A star-studded headliner has been added to the lineup for this summer's Live At The Marquee.

Rod Stewart been lauded as the finest singer of his generation; he's written several songs that turned into modern standards and earned countless of the industry’s highest awards.

He has had two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting as well as being a New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours including recent shows in Dublin and Belfast, Rod’s 2023 shows promise to be filled with hit after hit in his unmissable captivating style that has audiences dancing and singing along. Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday February 9 at 9am.

