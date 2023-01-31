Approach to Mallow from Dublin road side is criticised

A FORMER Mayor of County Cork has drawn attention to what he describes as a “blight” on the approach road leading into Mallow.

Noel O’Connor, who served as Mayor in 2013-2014 and is a Commissioner of Oaths, said the approach road into any town “is where first impressions are formed”. “Looking at Mallow the approach road is beautifully manicured with lovely shrubs. Likewise, travelling into Mallow from the Kerry side there are very lovely lay-bys and nicely cut trees and shrubs. Well done to Cork County Council and TII for this work,” he said.

“But there is a much different story in relation to the entrance road to Mallow from the Dublin, Mitchelstown and Waterford, Fermoy direction. In recent months Cork County Council has constructed, what I consider, a blight on what should be a welcoming warm ambiance as you drive along the mile long Spa Road to the town.” Mr O’Connor said a timber barrier which was in keeping with the tree clad avenue of the Spa Road is has fallen into disrepair. “This wooden fence has fallen into disrepair because of a lack of maintenance and because it was not repaired after a car broke a portion of this some eight years ago,” he said.

“A decision was obviously made at County Council level to replace this. Steel poles were erected at two-meter intervals and some red tape was attached to the tops of these poles to prevent water passing through. Then, what I describe best as ‘chicken wire’ was stretched between the poles. This was to be the new fence stretching for nearly a kilometre along the entrance to Mallow from the Dublin and Waterford direction.

“Let’s have a more befitting fence like the other approach roads to Mallow. Just imagine if I were an industrialist coming to Mallow, possibly thinking of putting a new factory in town.

“Surely there is a design section in Cork County Council, so get going and replace this fence that would do well around a Chicken House to keep the hens in and the foxes out but definitely is not to be used on an approach road into our lovely Mallow.”

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the footpath at this location is currently being undermined by the adjacent stream. “For health and safety reasons, Cork County Council intervened with the most feasible temporary solution. It is the Council’s intention to source funding as soon as possible for bank stabilisation, a footpath upgrade, and a more attractive associated edge protection solution.”