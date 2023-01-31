Irish Thai food chain opens second Cork restaurant

The award-winning restaurant chain Camille Thai Kitchen has opened its second Cork location.

Following on from the success of the opening of the Thai food chain in Bishopstown in 2018, Camille Thai has opened another location in Douglas.

Located on Cooney's Lane, the restaurant chains Cork expansion is set to bring 20 new jobs into the Douglas community.

Camile Thai Kitchen Managing Director, Daniel Greene said: “We’re delighted to be expanding the Camile offering in Cork with the opening of our Douglas restaurant – making good-mood Thai food available to more people across the county whatever their lifestyle choices.

Camille Thai Douglas location

“We’ve observed a significant growth in demand from customers locally for the authentic flavours and quality of our dishes, but also for the diversity of choice available across our award-winning menu as well as our continued commitment to the development of sustainable communities, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Cork’s developing restaurant scene."

The Thai restaurant has become an increasingly popular healthy alternative to fast food, with 41 locations now open nationwide.

Owned by O’Briens Sandwich Café founder, Brody Sweeney, the Asian cuisine specialists place a particular importance on sustainability within their restaurants.

Camille Thai Kitchen became the first takeaway food brand in Europe to deliver 100% compostable packaging, as well being the first restaurant in Ireland to display the carbon footprint of each meal on their menus.

The restaurant offers both takeaway and eat-in options from both their Bishopstown and their new Douglas location.