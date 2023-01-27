Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 15:56

Skibbereen locals vow to support family after toddler dies in choking incident

The Coroner for West Cork was notified and arrangements were made for a postmortem at Cork University Hospital
Skibbereen locals vow to support family after toddler dies in choking incident

Gardaí have indicated that the emergency services went to a housing estate in the town shortly after 9pm on Wednesday following the unexpected passing of the toddler in a choking incident

Olivia Kelleher

LOCALS in Skibbereen have vowed to offer every support available to the family of a two-year-old boy who died after a piece of fruit became lodged in his windpipe on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí have indicated that the emergency services went to a housing estate in the town shortly after 9pm on Wednesday following the unexpected passing of the toddler in a choking incident.

The Coroner for West Cork was notified and arrangements were made for a postmortem at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Gardaí have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a "tragic accident" and foul play is not suspected.

"Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further information is available. "

It is understood the child, whose parents are from Ghana, was eating a grape when it became lodged in his windpipe. Despite the best efforts of paramedics the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquest in relation to the death is expected to be held later this year.

Independent Councillor Karen Coakley, who is a former Mayor of Skibbereen, said that there was a sense of "numbness" locally following the tragedy.

"I heard it yesterday morning and nobody seemed to know who it was. Sometimes when you don't know who it is is it is almost as if it hasn't happened.

"Where it happened is near where I am living. Supposedly the family moved to town over the last couple of months. They are originally from Ghana.

"It is almost sadder because if they just moved to town they don't really have a network of support just yet or family support. Supporting them is all you can do.

"People are just so numb because it is such a cute age when a child is between two and three. It is just so tragic. A simple, simple little accident. It is just heartbreaking."

Cllr Coakley says the community plans to do everything in its power to assist the bereaved family.

"You don't have to be a parent to feel this. It is just heartbreaking. It is just so traumatic. We will do whatever we can."

More in this section

Possible water outages in Cork city Possible water outages in Cork city
'He gave everything to the job': Tributes paid to Cork man who pioneered laser eye treatment in Ireland 'He gave everything to the job': Tributes paid to Cork man who pioneered laser eye treatment in Ireland
Drug dealing charge struck out as DPP directions not available Drug dealing charge struck out as DPP directions not available
emergency services
<p> Joint Winners of the Overall Award; Kieran Cantwell, Louise Doran, Sinead Quinlan and Angela Cantwell of Angela's Shop and Coffee Dock, Fountainstown with Tony and Dan Linehan and Martina Linehan of Shandon Sweet factory after the announcement of The 30th Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins</p>

'This is just unbelievable': Joint winners of Cork Person of the Year award announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more