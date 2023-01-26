Funeral of retired farmer killed in Mercy hospital told he was 'one of the gentlest people you could meet'

The late Matthew Healy who died while in hospital in Cork has been described as “one of the gentlest people you could meet”.

The funeral mass of the retired farmer from Berrings, who died following an alleged violent attack by a fellow patient on a general ward at the Mercy University Hospital, was held at Saint Mary’s Church in Berrings on Thursday afternoon.

The widower, aged 89, was predeceased by his wife Delia, who died earlier this month, and his daughter who lost her life in an accident at a young age four decades ago.

Chief celebrant for the funeral mass, Father Patrick McCarthy, curate of Inniscarra Parish, described Mr Healy as “the gentlest people” who from an early age assumed great responsibilities in an era that wasn’t mechanised.

“Everyday life was tough and hard; however goodness triumphed over hardship, for he was one of the gentlest people you could meet.”

Acknowledging the many people joining the mass by webcam, he said that people may be surprised to learn that Mr Healy was keen on technology, owning a video camera back in the 1970s and 80s.

“The big heavy ones you’d have to carry on your shoulders. Our local school used to ask him to record their major events. On our mementos table is his iPad, which, among other things, he used to follow the mass locally on webcam when he wasn’t well enough to come to church.”

Father McCarthy went on to say that Mr Healy’s family meant everything to him and he was proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren, always asking after them.

“The picture on the table of mementos was taken on the occasion of the birth of the grandchild named after him thirteen years ago. It is a beautiful picture with real joy on the faces of Matthew and Delia. May that picture, with the joy it expresses, be our lasting memory of both Matthew and Delia.”